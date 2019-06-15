HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The driver of tractor-trailer hauling live chickens overturned in Hall County.
The incident happened Saturday when the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer due to curve northbound on Candler Road.
According to Hall County Officials, the driver was identified as 39-year-old Tyeward Jerome Teasley of Athens.
Teasley suffered from minor injuries and he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Police sited Teasley for failure to maintain lane.
