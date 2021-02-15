Massive traffic delays in downtown Atlanta due to a tractor trailer is leaning over the SR-166 eastbound bridge.
Lanes are shutdown on I-85/75 southbound at Langford Pkwy.
To watch the livestream: https://bit.ly/2ZiCQdj
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.