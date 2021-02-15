Drivers on the connector experienced massive traffic delays in downtown Atlanta due to a tractor trailer hitting a fence and leaning over the SR-166 eastbound bridge.
The crash happened Monday morning around 11 a.m.
According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department, the driver was out of the tractor trailer when police arrived.
The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
During the crash, the tractor trailer hit a fence which left the fence hanging over 75/85.
That prompted police to shut down all southbound lanes at Langford Pkwy.
A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson confirmed the trailer was carrying 44,000 pounds of toilets and bathroom sinks.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials fixed the fence and all lanes reopened just before 2:30 p.m.
