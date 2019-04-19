CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer has overturned on I-20 in Carroll County, closing the eastbound lanes and it could be quite a while before the roadway reopens.
The crash happened at the intersection of US 27.
Another vehicle was involved. The driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash but weather may have played a factor.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 5:15 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.