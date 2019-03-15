Tractior trailer crash
Ball Ground, GA (CBS46) One lane of Highway 369 is closed in Cherokee County as crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer that spilled a load of scrap metal all over the roadway.

The crash happened on Highway 369 near Gibbs Meyer Lane.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area, if possible, as traffic volumes are expected to increase as the morning continues.

