Ball Ground, GA (CBS46) One lane of Highway 369 is closed in Cherokee County as crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer that spilled a load of scrap metal all over the roadway.
The crash happened on Highway 369 near Gibbs Meyer Lane.
It's unclear what caused the crash. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Commuters are being advised to avoid the area, if possible, as traffic volumes are expected to increase as the morning continues.
Cleanup on Hwy 369 just east of Hwy 372 continues. Crews hope to have the roadway open by 8 am. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/oxfH5WJB4p— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 15, 2019
Hwy 369 just east of Hwy 372 is shutdown for approx 1 hour while crews upright trailer and clean up roadway from earlier accident. Traffic will be diverted down Creighton Rd and Hightower Trl.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 15, 2019
