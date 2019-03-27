Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for a local neighborhood after a tractor-trailer tore through residential streets, leaving a path of destruction.
The destruction began on the corner of Wylie & Weatherby streets in Reynoldstown. A semi-trailer hit not just one piece of property, but multiple properties and neighbors want answers.
It's a path of destruction that has a neighborhood fearing for their safety.
"It's a big deal. Our dog is 18 so he's a little senile. Every five seconds, he barks to go outside. He goes out, forgets and comes back in. To have to leash him every time is not even an option because at the same time we have a small toddler who's running around," says Emily Chan, an Atlanta resident who had her fence smashed by semi-trailer.
Neighbors say this isn't an isolated incident and they’re baffled as to why semi-trailers are using a residential neighborhood.
"I don't understand how a semi-trailer, I mean it should be illegal for them to come back here," continued Chan.
Neighbors CBS46 spoke with want to know who will foot the bill.
"And no one is paying for it but the taxpayer because the trucks don't stop and they don't register the damage. It's ridiculous," says George Quarles, a longtime Reynoldstown resident.
Emily Chan, whose fence was smashed, said an insurance appraiser has spoken to her about the damage. But when her fence will be fixed or when trailers will stop coming through, she says is anyone's guess.
