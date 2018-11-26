Jackson County, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently trying to clear the scene of a crash that has forced the closure of I-85 in Jackson County.
The crash happened on northbound I-85 near the intersection with SR 53 or Winder Highway.
The West Jackson Fire Department posted a picture of the tractor-trailer on their departmental Facebook page.
No word on if any injuries have been sustained. It's also unclear what caused the crash.
The department says it could be several hours before the scene is cleared.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
