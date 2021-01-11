A tractor trailer is hanging over an overpass in DeKalb County after a crash Monday morning.
The crash happened on Stone Mountain Industrial Boulevard northbound over the Highway 78 overpass.
Police are in the area directing traffic, and motorist are advised to use caution while driving near the wreck.
There is no word on injuries, and CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
