ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young paid tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant in Sunday evening’s game by wearing Kobe’s number eight jersey for the game. Young has idolized Bryant for years and the news hit the Hawks superstar hard as he and the team remembered Bryant on social media and during tonight’s game.
After the ball tipped off in tonight’s game between the Hawks and Wizards, the Hawks turned the ball over by taking an eight-second penalty. The Wizards then allowed the 24 second clock to run out turning the ball over again. The gesture was done to honor Kobe’s numbers when he played with the Los Angeles Lakers, 8 and 24.
Young took to Twitter before the game was held to express his grief and appreciation for Bryant. On Twitter, Young tweeted “All the lessons, all the advice, every word you ever told me, will stick with me forever. Thank you Kobe.”
All the LessonsAll the AdviceEvery word you ever told me...Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Young first went to social media saying, “This can’t be real.” He followed that a little later saying “This **** can’t be real. This is the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year…2 of them were mine…She told me I was her favorite player to watch. I can’t believe this. Rest Easy Gigi.
...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Young had spent time with Bryant just last year learning from the legendary Lakers star. At the time, Young told ESPN’s “The Undefeated” that, “Kobe was telling me to be patient and just understand that things are going to turn.” He also talked of playing in front of Kobe at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
"Kobe was telling me to be patient and just understand that things are going to turn."In his second video diary of the season, @ATLHawks star @TheTraeYoung talks to @MarcJSpearsESPN about playing the Lakers in front of Kobe Bryant, his love for his new dog, family and more. pic.twitter.com/8cQMOLTrgd— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 22, 2019
The Hawks released the following statement on the tragic death of Bryant:
“We are stunned and profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Today our NBA family lost one of its modern-day leaders and a champion who inspired so many of this generation’s current players. His insatiable drive, legendary competitive spirit and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and live on through the era of players, fans and athletes around the world who were inspired by his greatness. The entire Hawks organization sends our deepest condolences to Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, their entire family and to the families of the other passengers involved in this heartbreaking accident.”
