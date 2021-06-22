ATLANTA (CBS46) — It has been quite a week for Hawks superstar Trae Young. Now, a strange similarity between Young, and a baby pictured on box of diapers, has lead to a huge donation!
A fan on TikTok noticed the similarity between the Hawks point guard and a baby on a box of Hello Bello diapers.
A video surfaced last year on Twitter from a different fan, but now that the Hawks are making a deep run in the NBA Playoffs, the resemblance is starting to gain national attention.
Why tf Trae Young got a diaper endorsement deal? pic.twitter.com/kUeX4K6rSj— Anunoby (@OguguaAnunoby) September 26, 2020
The fan's post last year went viral, even prompting Young to retweet it, calling the "Young" man "Trae Younger."
“Trae Younger”🤣🤣— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 27, 2020
Hello Bello, along with Walmart, promised to donate 2,000 diapers to an Atlanta-area diaper bank for every point Young scored during last week's Game 6 against Philadelphia.
Young scored 34 points, and Walmart matched Hello Bello’s diaper donation meaning, in all, 136,000 diapers are going to an Atlanta-area Baby Supply Bank.
After the initial post on Twitter last year, a man on Twitter responded to the post saying the young man on the diapers was his nephew. CBS46 has not been able to independently confirm that it's him, but it sure looks like him!
