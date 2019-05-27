ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --The Memorial Day weekend ended tragically for more than a dozen families in Georgia. Authorities said five people drowned and 14 people died in traffic accidents.
Two people drowned during two separate incidents while out on Lake Lanier. A 65-year-old man drowned while out on the Chattahoochee River, Sunday night. Authorities say his boat started to sink and he did not make it to shore. His passenger survived but neither of them were wearing a life vest.
"This ain't even the first one I've seen one drown down here last year yelling for help," said Stanley Misinco.
Thirty-four-year-old Jeremiah Israel of Jonesboro drowned just after midnight on West Point Lake. Investigators say he was trying to save his dad who had fallen out of their boat. His father survived and will be ok.
"A lot of boaters do not have their life jackets on and certainly if it's dark and you may not know the water, it's always a good idea especially if there's a lot of traffic on the boats, to have your life jackets on at all times," said Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol says 14 people died over the holiday weekend in traffic accidents which is up from 8 deaths that happened in the same time in 2018.
