COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident involving two semi-trucks caused major delays for commuters on I-75 north at I-575 in Cobb County Wednesday.
Crews are working to clear to the scene that is blocking the right and middle lanes of the interstate.
GDOT told CBS46 News that no injuries were reported at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
