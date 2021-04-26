TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-285E in DeKalb County blocks all lanes

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident on interstate 285 in DeKalb County caused major delays for commuters in the area Monday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that all eastbound lanes of I-285 are currently blocked due to a crash near Flat Shoals Road and Candler Road.
Crews are working to clear the scene by 6:30 p.m. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.
