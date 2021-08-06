FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Most lanes of I-75 southbound at Moores Mill Road in Fulton County have been shut down following a tractor trailer fire.
The HOV lane is currently open.
Traffic will be severely impacted in this area for quite some time and you are asked to find an alternative route.
CBS46 Traffic Reporter Rodney Harris has the latest information for you in the video above.
