CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- All lanes of Highway 138 in Clayton County are shutdown due to a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon. 

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office reported that both east and westbound lanes of Hwy 138 near Embassy Trace are closed until further notice.

Clayton County police confirmed that a minor riding an ATV has died after being hit by a driver in the area. 

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.

BREAKING: Person hit and killed

