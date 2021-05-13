DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- All westbound lanes of I-20 just past Panola Road in Dekalb County are blocked due to a major accident early Thursday evening.
Crew members are working to clear the scene and they reported that the estimated clearance time is unknown.
Police advise commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.