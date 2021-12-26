Crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — All lanes of I-75 south near Old Dixie Road are shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

You are asked to avoid this area if possible for the next several hours and find an alternate route.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm that it was a "fatal" crash.

CBS46 is working to learn more on this crash and will provide updates as soon as we get them.

