DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County.
The crash happened near the intersection with Shallowford Road.
Not many details are known but the crash involved a tractor trailer, a Dunwoody Police cruiser and two other vehicles.
Dunwoody Police say injuries have been sustained but the extent is unknown at this time.
Drivers are currently being diverted off of I-285 and onto Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 12:30 p.m.
Traffic alert: I-285 eastbound just past Chamblee Dunwoody Road is closed due to an accident. Eastbound traffic is being routed onto Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Expect major delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/B4ZineLYA6— DeKalb County EMA (@DeKalbCountyEMA) May 31, 2019
All lanes blocked by a Jack Knifed Tractor Trailer crash I-285/eb past Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, extreme delays. #BreakingNews @cbs46 @CBS46Traffic pic.twitter.com/471G9vOGoq— Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) May 31, 2019
