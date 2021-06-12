LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia 511 reported there is a major accident in Gwinnett county on I-85 at State Route 317 and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
The accident has caused a shut down of all lanes southbound and four left lanes northbound.
Emergency crews are on the scene attempting to clear the incident.
At this moment there is no estimated time of clearance.
People traveling around this location are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid extended delays.
