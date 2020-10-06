NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gas leak caused major delays for commuters Tuesday morning after the roadway was reported closed for several hours in Norcross.
Crews are working to clear the scene on Rockbridge Road at Pirkle Road. The roadway will be closed for approximately 2-3 hours, according to Gwinnett County Police.
