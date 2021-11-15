ATLANTA (CBS46) — I-285 west was suddenly shut down before Bouldercrest Road Monday morning after a crash in the area killed at least one person and injured multiple people.
Details are limited at this time. DeKalb County police are working to clear the scene. An investigation is underway.
The interstate is not expected to reopen until after 7 a.m.
