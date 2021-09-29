fatal crash i85 sept29

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Safety alerted the public to a fatal crash in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVESTREAM FROM THE CRASH

Interstate 85 south near mile marker 141 in Jackson County is shut down due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

At this time, one fatality has been reported. It is also known that a semi-truck was involved in the crash. 

There is no set time for lanes reopening at this time. Please use alternate routes.

 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.