JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Safety alerted the public to a fatal crash in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
Interstate 85 south near mile marker 141 in Jackson County is shut down due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
At this time, one fatality has been reported. It is also known that a semi-truck was involved in the crash.
There is no set time for lanes reopening at this time. Please use alternate routes.
