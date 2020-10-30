An accident on I-285 in DeKalb County caused major delays for commuters in the area Friday morning.
DeKalb County Police say all eastbound lanes between Bouldercrest Drive and Flat Shoals Road are blocked due to an entrapped motorist.
Crews are working to clear the scene, commuters are advised to use alternate routes and the avoid area.
Stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
