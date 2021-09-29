TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-75 south after abandoned vehicle winds up stuck under tractor-trailer

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Expect delays if you're driving on I-75 south near Delk Road. First responders are working to clear the scene after an abandoned vehicle got stuck under a tractor trailer.
It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
CBS46 will have your latest and most accurate traffic updates on-air and online.
