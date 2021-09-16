ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta motorists are being asked to avoid the intersection of Hwy 29 and Womack Avenue after reports of a MARTA bus crash was reported early Thursday morning.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The crash is just before Langford Parkway. CBS46 is en route to the scene and will have the latest details.
