GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emergency crews are working a crash on I-85 North near mile marker 124.
All northbound lanes are shut down at this time.
Traffic is being re-directed to the Hamilton Mill exit.
It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.
The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working the scene.
