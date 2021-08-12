TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle blocks all lanes of I-575 NB in Canton

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overturned vehicle has caused all lanes of I-575 northbound in Canton to shut down for several hours as crews work to clear the scene Thursday afternoon.
The accident is expected to clear at 4 p.m. according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
