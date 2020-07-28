ATLANTA (CBS46) A fire completely shut down a busy exit ramp in DeKalb County but a few lanes have reopened and commuters are slowly moving through the area.
A raging bus fire forced the closure of the southbound ramp from I-85 onto WB I-285 in DeKalb County for several hours as crews continued to put out hot spots. Not many details are known about what happened but huge flames were shooting out and large plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as commuters approached the scene. The vehicle has since been moved to the side of the road and GDOT estimates a reopening time of 9 a.m.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
