GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple lanes are blocked on Lawrenceville Highway southbound near Shannon Way after a tractor trailer dumped 25 tons worth of equipment onto the road.
2 lanes have been closed indefinitely and traffic is being diverted to the center turn lane.
Traffic Alert:— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) June 25, 2021
Lawrenceville Hwy southbound near Shannon Way is blocked due to 25 tons of equipment coming off a tractor trailer. Traffic is diverted to the center turn lane. pic.twitter.com/eWkzy3nHEg
Officials say the area is expected to be cleared by 1 p.m., so you are asked to avoid that area until at least that time.
