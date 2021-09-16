ATLANTA (CBS46) — Traffic remains heavy on the I-75 South near SR-20 in Henry County after a tractor-trailer caught on fire. First responders are on scene trying to clear the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Henry Co | Delays on I-75 south near SR-20 due to tractor-trailer fire. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL | @cbs46 | https://t.co/bV9Fb6xbQR pic.twitter.com/NhN17yXNjs— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) September 16, 2021
Georgia Department of Transportation officials say 40,000 pounds of bacon were being transported by the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Highway 23 remains open as an alternative route.
CBS46 is following this developing story. Check back here later for the latest updates.
