ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Flames can be seen spewing across I-285 south near Washington Road after a tractor-trailer crashed in the area.
Details are limited at this time. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as first responders work to contain the blaze, which has now spread across the lanes of I-285 south.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Fulton Co | Truck fire on I-285 south at Washington Rd | Live updates on @cbs46 | Traffic map >> https://t.co/bV9Fb6xbQR pic.twitter.com/GjqNEFS29N— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) October 21, 2021
Check back here later for the latest developments.
