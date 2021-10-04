ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Roadwork crews are working to repair a water main break that flooded the road along Henderson Parkway, located northbound from Henderson Place.
The area was shutdown Monday morning as officials were alerted of the break. At this time, drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
