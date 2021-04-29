Expect traffic congestion in Duluth Thursday evening due to a drive-in car rally with President Joe Biden at Infinite Energy Center.
Sugarloaf Pkwy, I-85 and Hwy 316
President Biden is expected to participate in the drive-in car rally around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. He's expected to travel from Gwinnett County Airport to Infinite Energy Center.
The president's route is not provided in advance, so exact road closures in Gwinnett County are unknown.
Sugarloaf Parkway around Infinite Energy Center will be closed after 3:15 p.m. Highway 316 in Lawrenceville and I-85 may also be impacted at times this evening. Around 4 p.m., authorities reported that Sugarloaf Parkway from Satellite Boulevard to Meadow Church Road will be closed from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Make plans to avoid the area if possible, congested traffic is expected.
