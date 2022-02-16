ATLANTA (CBS46) — All lanes along I-285 East in Clayton County have been shutdown after a multi-vehicle crash and fire left one person dead Wednesday morning.
It happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Old Dixie Road. First responders were called to the scene to help put out the fire. Officials later learned one person had died.
The fire has since been extinguished, but investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning as they access the scene.
No arrests have been made in connection to the fatality.
For drivers looking to avoid I-285, take the Forest Parkway exit and head down Highway 54.
CBS46 is on the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.