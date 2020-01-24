BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46)—Drivers near one of Brookhaven’s busiest intersections may want to have a little more patience starting next month.
According to the city of Brookhaven, construction crews will start repairs to improve the southeast corner of the Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Road intersection.
Crews are expected to begin construction on Monday, February 3.
The four-month project will extend the right lane on northbound Ashford Dunwoody Road to create a dedicated left turn lane and a longer left/through/right turn lane.
In addition, a city spokesperson indicated sidewalks will be widened, and sidewalk gaps will be filled along the east side of Ashford Dunwoody Road.
“This important project will greatly improve traffic flow, especially from the south end of Ashford Dunwoody, simply by reengineering our existing resources in the right of way, and straightening out the right turn lane,” said Brookhaven Public Works Director Hari Karikaran.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we install these necessary upgrades.”
The project work hours will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturdays, the work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no work on holidays.
The project is expected to cost just under $500, 000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.