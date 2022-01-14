UPDATE (CBS46) — Officials have reopened lanes along the I-75/I-85 interchange near 10th street after a traffic incident left one person dead Friday morning.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — All lanes have been closed along the I-75/I-85 northbound interchange near 10th street due to an overturned vehicle.
All lanes were promptly shut down Friday morning. Several emergency personnel responded to the scene where a vehicle could be seen smashed to pieces. CBS46 has learned that at least one person is dead.
Details remain limited at this time. This developing story will updated as more information becomes available.
