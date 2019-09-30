SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) As work continues at the interchange of Georgia 400 and I-285, lane closures will be in effect during the overnight hours.
The following lane closures are in effect:
Monday, September 30, 2019 through Wednesday October 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two right lanes on NB GA 400 from Spalding Drive to Pitts Road
Monday, September 30, 2019 through Wednesday October 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes on EB I-285 from Glenridge Drive to GA 400
Monday, September 30, 2019 through Wednesday October 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes on WB I-285 from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to SB GA 400
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 through Friday October 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two right lanes on NB GA 400 from Hammond Drive to Mount Vernon Highway
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 through Thursday October 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes on NB Glenridge Drive from Johnson Ferry Road to Glenforest Drive
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 through Thursday October 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closure and Detour: Full lane closure on SB Glenridge Drive from Johnson Ferry Road to Glenforest Drive
Thursday, October 3, 2019 through Saturday October 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes on NB GA 400 from Hammond Drive to Mount Vernon Highway
Thursday, October 3, 2019 through Saturday October 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes on SB GA 400 from Abernathy Road to Mount Vernon Highway
Friday, October 4, 2019 through Monday October 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closure and Detour: SB Glenridge Drive from WB I-285 to Johnson Ferry Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.