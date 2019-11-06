MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A routine traffic stop led to a police chase, shots fired at a patrol car, a crash and a drug bust on Tuesday.
A deputy attempted to stop a 2013 Lincoln sedan for speeding on I-75 South near mile post 191. Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, causing police to give chase. When the deputy tried to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car, he said the passenger leaned out and fired three shots at his patrol car. Two shots missed the cruiser but the third shattered one of its headlights.
The sedan continued down I-75 South and got off at the rest area. That’s when the suspect lost control of the car and crashed into some trees. Both men got out of the sedan and ran in different directions. Officers searched the car and found several ounces of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of cocaine a gun and other drug paraphernalia.
The driver, identified as Eugene Coreyl Wilson of Covington, was captured several hours later with a second gun in his possession. He is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding an officer and other charges.
Police caught the passenger, Justin Michael Donley of Rockmart, Wednesday morning after he was spotted at a gas station near the Rumble Road exit. He is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other charges.
Both men are being held at the Monroe County Jail.
