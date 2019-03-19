PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a routine traffic stops ended with arrests.
Maurielle Jevar Williams, 18, and Michael Anthony Bannister, 18, were stopped by deputies on March 10th for not having tags on their vehicle. While stopped at the corner of Ridge Road and Cochran Store Road, deputies discovered large amounts of illegal drugs and a gun inside the vehicle with Williams and Bannister.
Both men are charged with:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of THC vape pens
- Possession of schedule I LDS strips
- Possession of schedule I psilocybin mushrooms
- Possession of schedule II roxicodone
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
