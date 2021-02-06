A traffic stop ended in the arrest of three people with outstanding warrants related to a violent child abuse case in South Fulton.
On Friday, officers spotted a vehicle without a tag near Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane. Police then conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 28-year-old Antonio Thomas. The investigation that followed led to the arrival of Mahogany Crapp, 29, and Sonya Medlock, 42 to the scene.
All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Police say Thomas was wanted on 12 warrants including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child molestation, sexual battery with a minor, and false imprisonment.
Crapp was wanted on two counts of cruelty to children and Medlock was wanted for aggravated assault.
This case was investigated by the SFPD Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from community partners focused on helping victims of child abuse, according to authorities.
