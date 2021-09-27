CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — Multiple bags of drugs and various narcotics were seized during a traffic stop in Conyers.
It happened Sunday night. Conyers police say an officer pulled over a vehicle after finding that it didn't have proper tags. During the traffic stop, the officer alleges he saw an open container of alcohol and multiple pill bottles in plain view.
A Conyers Police Department K-9 by the name of Briscoe was called to assist with searching the vehicle for additional drugs. CPD says Briscoe alerted officers at the scene that narcotics were present in the vehicle.
This led to the apparent discovery of bags full of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and a firearm.
CPD confirms the 44-year-old driver is a convicted felon.
