Traffic stop leads to drug bust in South Fulton, 2 arrested

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A traffic stop led to a drug bust and two arrests in South Fulton on Tuesday.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a red Honda vehicle following an accident at the intersection of Cascade Road and Kimberly Road. According to police, the driver of the Honda collided with two vehicles in the area. The driver along with the occupants fled the scene on foot after the crash.
During the investigation, officers found suspected ecstasy pills and a firearm in the vehicle. Police identified the driver to be Dentravious Warner. He was arrested shortly after the accident.
After investigating the scene, police also arrested the driver of another vehicle who was involved in the crash. Police say they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Zachery Hodges' vehicle.
Officers found crack cocaine, a firearm, and approximately $4,600 in cash in Hodges' vehicle. Hodges was arrested on the scene and now faces the following charges: Trafficking In Cocaine and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony.
As for Warner, he now faces a slew of charges including: Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, Selling, Possessing, Distributing, Or Other Offenses Associated With Ecstasy, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer and Drugs Not In Original Container.
Both drivers were transported to the Fulton County Jail.
