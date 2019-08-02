DOUGLAS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop led to the largest drug bust in Douglas County history.
During a traffic stop on June 23, police received conflicting information from passengers inside the vehicle which caused the police to search with consent.
While the officers were searching the vehicle, they uncovered four metal cubes, made out of quarter inch steel. According to police, each rectangular tube contained approximately 20 Kilograms of heroin.
Police immediately arrested the driver, Catarino Lopez of Texas and transported him to Douglas County Jail.
After further investigation, police learned that the heroin was being sent to a hotel in Lithia Springs to be picked up by individuals working with Lopez.
Investigators then planned an operational plan to deliver the drugs to other co-conspirators involved in the investigation.
Agents arrested two men who arrived to the scene to pick up the drugs on the morning of June 26. The two men have been identified as Ulises Quiroa-Uriarte and Uriarte Leonel Valdez.
According to officials, all the suspects in this case are currently being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail.
