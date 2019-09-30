BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies performing a traffic stop in Butts County seized $120,000 and cocaine on Monday.
The kilo of cocaine was discovered by a K-9 Officer Smokey while doing an air sniff of the vehicle. Along with the drugs and money, deputies also located a loaded hand gun.
The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested and booked at Butts County Jail. The charges are as follows: trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
