HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- While most families are looking forward to the holidays, one Braselton family is trying to pick up the pieces of their life after enduring tragedy after tragedy.
As many look forward to Thanksgiving, one family is dealing with tragedy after tragedy, in a situation that should have everyone reflecting on what they are truly thankful for.
In the early morning hours of November 14, Virginia and Ronald Pendley woke up to part of their home being consumed by flames. When the blaze was over, all the Pendleys were left with was smoke damage to their belongings and soot. Adding to the tragedy was the fact that their beloved dogs had died during the fire.
Just when they thought things could not get any worse, they experienced a major health issue. It was Nov. 22, Virginia’s birthday, when she suffered a stroke. She was immediately transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where are hours of exams, she received devastating news: a large mass had been discovered on her brain. Virginia is tough as nails, she had endured chemotherapy and beaten lung cancer, yet this time she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Funds from Red Cross to assist them with living cost after the fire soon ran out, and the Pendley’s had no other option but to return to their home that had been scarred by fire.
According to their son, Chase Mote, Virginia and Ronald are staying in his niece’s bedroom on the other side of the mobile home, but their stay is limited as the college student prepares to return home for winter break soon.
Mote tells CBS46 he has created a Facebook fundraiser page to raise money for the damages caused by the fire but very little was raised. Mote was only able to raise $245, which helped with cleaning supplies, bedding and groceries but there simply wasn’t enough to fix the damages.
“The structure needs to be repaired, the wiring is now no good. I am not sure when the Lieutenant Fire Chief comes back if he will even let my parents stay there,” said Mote.
Mote was only able to paint three walls in the house, but now that his personal funds and those from the Facebook page have been depleted, they’re hoping the public will the help the family in their time of need.
To donate to the family’s efforts of rebuilding their life, click HERE
