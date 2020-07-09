HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal accident on interstate 75 in Henry County caused major delays for commuters late Thursday morning.
The accident happened around 11:28 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-75 near exit 210. Police told CBS46 the crash left four dead, as they continue investigating what led to the accident.
The number of vehicles involved, extent of injuries, and information on those involved are still being gathered and confirmed. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
