FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning fire left two children dead in Forsyth County on Saturday. A home on the 2500 block of Apple Valley Court went up in flames around 3 a.m. Neighbors said they woke up to a neighborhood full of police cars and fire trucks.
The mother of the children was able to get safely; however, the two children did not.
The Division Chief Fire Marshal with the Forsyth County Fire Department, Jason Stover, told CBS46, "They tried to gain access in an attempt to conduct a rescue, but the fire was too intense.They began a search and rescue and suppression operation. During their search, firefighters located two juvenile fatalities, a nine-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old boy.”
Police are not releasing the names of the victims because they are juveniles. Based on the investigation thus far, police say there's no indication of foul play.
Stover said the only other person in the home was their mom and no other injuries were reported.
“It’s not something that typically happens in this neighborhood, it’s pretty quiet,” said one neighbor, Dick Wilson.
Stover added “The Forsyth County Crime Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office."
A man who would only identify himself as a family member told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the mom is a good mom who would do anything for her children.
