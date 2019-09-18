ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The nation’s biggest urban redevelopment project, better known to metro Atlantans as The BeltLine, is opening four and a half new miles of trail.
It is unpaved, gravel and edged with grass, but already drawing trail users to the newest segment of the planned 22-mile circle around the city.
“We want it now. We're ready. Waiting too long.”
That’s the opinion of Delisa Walker- Smith. She takes a sturdy hike three or four times a week, on a circuit involving the paved trail behind Lee + White near Brown Middle School.
“I'm waiting for them to pave here, bring more development and more stores, especially grocery stores,” she added.
As she walks with a pal from outside the perimeter, she passes a quiet, barbed reminder from trail transit advocates that the BeltLine won’t live up to its promises until transit sits beside the multi-use trail.
They installed a series of signs with a little bite, like the old Burma Shave ads, spaced a few feet apart saying, "If Empty Street Cars," "Aren't Your Thing," "Give MARTA and," "The Mayor a Ring.," "BeltLine Trail Now."
The first answer from MARTA, the mayor and the BeltLine? Extending the streetcar from Auburn Avenue to the BeltLine at Krog Street and eventually to Ponce City Market. By 2025.
