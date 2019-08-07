HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident involving a train caused major delays for Hall County commuters early Wednesday morning.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a van had been struck by a Norfolk Southern train. Police say three people were in the car at the time of the incident.
One person was able to exit the vehicle prior to being struck; however, two men suffered from serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident and have not provided further details at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
