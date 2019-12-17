MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a train and a beer truck in Henry County.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Griffin Street near Old Griffin Road in McDonough.
No word on what caused the crash but the Henry County dispatch says beer kegs are scattered around the area.
It doesn't appear that any injuries were sustained.
No word on when the area will be cleared.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
